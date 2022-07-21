Ranbir Kapoor exclusive interview on Alia Bhatt: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt share a dreamy relationship. The couple got married in April this year and as Alia revealed in an episode of Koffee With Karan, it was in Maasai Mara that Ranbir popped the million-dollar question and she said yes.Also Read - Kiccha Sudeep on Salman Khan Receiving Death Threats: He's a Harmless Man... | Exclusive

In an interview with india.com, Ranbir spoke about the time he proposed to Alia. The actor recalled the day and how it seemed the right thing to do at that time. It came as the biggest surprise for Alia when Ranbir had even arranged for a photographer to capture the special moment. In the interview, the actor laughed and said he had actually asked their guide to take their pictures.

When told how Alia blushes everytime someone simply mentions Ranbir in front of her, the Shamshera actor said, "Thank God, she blushes and that I can make her do that." He talked about the proposal day and how it all fell into place. Ranbir said, "He was our guide there and I asked him to click the photos just like that. I don't want to comment on the things that she didn't reveal on the show but it was a natural progression in our relationship. We reached that point in life quite organically, where we wanted to spend our lives together. Thankfully, she still blushes. I hope she always, always blushes."

Ranbir also spoke in length about his film choices today and what Shamshera means to his career. The actor also mentioned his father, the late actor Rishi Kapoor and talked about being a hero who took his own time to understand the dynamics of performances on-screen. Watch this space for the full interview with Ranbir Kapoor!