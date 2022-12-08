Ranbir Kapoor Opens up on Shamshera Failure And Bollywood’s Box Office Fate: ‘Another Disaster’

Ranbir Kapoor recently opened up on Shamshera's debacle and Bollywood's box office fate at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Ranbir Kapoor Opens up on Shamshera Failure: Ranbir Kapoor recently made his dashing appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The actor looked dapper in a blue check suit paired with white shirt. Ranbir, who is known for speaking his mind, opened up on the box office debacle of Shamshera, Bollywood’s fate and his desire to direct a movie. The actor also revealed how his 2017 Anurag Basu directorial ended up as a disaster due to the unexpected delay. Ranbir was last seen in Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also starred Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

RANBIR KAPOOR OPENS UP ON SHAMSHERA AND JAGGA JASOOS FAILURE

The actor in an interaction with Deadline Hollywood, spoke about Shamshera and said, “It was a big box office disaster, but the biggest mistake I made on Shamshera was that I stuck on a beard. When you’re shooting in the heat, and you stick on a beard, it’s like your face is melting.” While mentioning how he was hurt by Jagga Jasoos’ box office failure, he told, “t’s a film that I produced. It was a passion project. It was directed by Anurag Basu. It was a very heartwarming and sweet idea, but it didn’t do well, which really hurt.”

RANBIR KAPOOR OPENS UP ON FILM DIRECTION AND HOLLYWOOD DEBUT

I have always wanted to direct and make a movie. But I’ve really not mastered the courage to write a story. I have always waited for a story to come to me naturally. But the f*** up is that I’m not a writer, and I’m really shy when it comes to sharing my ideas with other people. But I’m working on it, and it’s something that is in my ten-year plan: To start directing movies and hopefully act in them too.” While Alia Bhatt is all set to debut in Hollywood, Ranbir revealed that he has no plans of crossing borders for now. “I’d never say never, but I’m pretty content with the kind of opportunities that are coming my way in my country in my language. I’d rather act in my language because it comes naturally to me. But never say never,” shared Ranbir.

