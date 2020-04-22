Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the favorite Bollywood couple these days as fans love their sizzling chemistry and the way they express their love for each other without saying anything. Their photos and videos are loved by fans and now a photo of Ranbir posing with Alia and her domestic help has been doing rounds on social media and is going viral. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Heartbroken on The Death of Taj Hotel’s Employee Ronald D’Mello Due to Coronavirus

Have a look at the photo: Also Read - Alia Bhatt Shares Positive Message Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Arjun Kapoor Calls it 'Tutorial'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen on the big screens for the first time in their upcoming movie Brahmastra. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a key role and Mouni Roy in a supporting role. The film has been Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions and has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia will also be seen in Sadak 2. However, the shooting of the film has been stalled amid the coronavirus lockdown. The film Sadak 2 stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt in lead roles and is being helmed by Mahesh Bhatt. The film has been backed by Mukesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films and is slated to hit the big screens on July 10, 2020.

She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming movie Takht co-starring Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is slated to hit the big screens on December 24, 2021 and is one of the most anticipated films of next year.