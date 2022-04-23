Ranbir Kapoor – Rashmika Mandana’s Look From ‘Animal’ Gets Leaked, Fans Say ‘Sanskari Outside, Deadly Inside’

Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandana Viral Pictures: Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana recently shot for director Sandeep Reddy Wanga’s next directorial venture Animal‘s Manali schedule. However, in no time Ranbir and Rashmika’s pictures from the film’s outdoor shoot were leaked on Twitter. The netizens poured in their excitement for the film as they replied to the leaked viral clip of Ranbir and Rashmika from Animal sets. Check out this leaked video from Sandeep’s Animal shoot on Twitter:Also Read - This Makeup Artist Recreated Alia Bhatt's Wedding Look and You Will be Surprised to See the End Results

Also Read - Alia Bhatt is Emotional Bride in This Unseen Picture From Her Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor, Fans Say 'Mud Ke Na Dekho Dilbaron...!'

Fans go Crazy Over Ranbir-Rashmika Viral Clip!

In the 10 seconds viral clip Ranbir can be seen donning a white Kurta set while Rashmika wore a red and white Saree. In no time twitterati came up with funny reactions on Ranbir’s look from the film. A netizen wrote, “Ye Kya sanskari munda bana Diya??” To which the fan account replied, “Sanskari outside Deadly Inside.” Another fan commented, “Looking so fresh.” Check out the funny comments on Twitter: Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Kisses Alia Bhatt’s BFF in New Wedding Photos - See Adorable Pics

Ranbir All Set For Animal Act!

The film is one of the most talked about films since its pre-release as it is directed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Wanga. The filmmaker was one the receiving end of backlash and criticism for a scene where actor Shahid Kapoor slaps Kiara Advani who played Shahid’s love interest. This is Sandeep’s first collaboration with Ranbir and it’s the first time Rashmika is paired opposite the Kapoor scion. Check out the leaked pictures from Animal shoot:

Ranbir Has a Line-Up of Mega Releases!

The actor who was last seen in 2018 blockbuster biopic Sanju where he played actor Sanjay Dutt’s on-screen persona will next be seen in Brahmastra alongside wife Alia Bhatt. The film co-starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir will aso be seen in YRF’s dacoit drama Shamshera starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in stellar roles. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra. The actor recently shot for Luv Ranjan’s untitled venture at Noida where he’s paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

For more news on Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana watch out this space at India.com.