Ranbir Kapoor reacts after fan roasts him for taking years per film amid Love & War delay; actor says, ‘good things take time’

Where is Ranbir Kapoor? That’s a question fans often ask between his film releases. The actor’s last theatrical release was Animal (2023), directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. While he made a cameo appearance in The Ba**ds of Bollywood* last year, audiences have been eagerly waiting to see him back in a full-fledged role on the big screen.

Now, during a recent Instagram live session for his brand ARKS, Ranbir addressed the ongoing joke about his “long disappearances.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s funny reply to a viral fan comment

During the live chat, a fan wrote, “Ek superstar tha jo, ‘See you at the movies,’ bolke 3-4 saal gayab ho jaata hai (There was a superstar once who would always say see you at the movies, but then would disappear for the next 3-4 years)!”

The comment referred to Ranbir’s popular award speech line: “See you at the movies.”

“Ek Superstar Tha jo See You At The Movies Bolke 3-4 saal gayab ho jata tha” pic.twitter.com/bMEaMMpItb — RK (@rksbunny) February 14, 2026

Reading it out loud, Ranbir smiled and responded honestly. “Yaar, it’s my bad luck only! Whenever I start a movie, it is usually… People finish movies in 4-6 months, but my films take a long time. But I hope that when it releases, you forget all that time it has taken. I assure you that I am working really hard for the last 2-3 years. I have been working very hard. So I guess good things take time!”

His simple and warm reply quickly went viral, with fans appreciating his honesty.

Ranbir Kapoor’s big releases: Ramayana and Love & War

Ranbir is currently juggling two of the biggest projects of his career.

He will be seen as Lord Rama in Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The epic also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The music is composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, marking Zimmer’s debut in Indian cinema. The first part of the two-part film will release ahead of Diwali this year, while the second part is set for Diwali 2027.

At the same time, he is filming Love & War with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, with both actors reportedly playing Air Force officers in a period love story. This marks Ranbir’s reunion with Bhansali after Saawariya, his debut film. Though the release date has been pushed twice, excitement around the project remains high.

What’s next after that?

Ranbir will also reunite with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Animal Park, the sequel to Animal. So while fans may feel he vanishes for years, the actor seems busy building something big behind the scenes. And if his words are anything to go by, he’s betting on one simple idea: good things take time.