Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is one of the hottest actors in Bollywood. Before marrying Alia Bhatt, he had several affairs and was also tagged ‘cheater’ and ‘casanova’. Since Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor’s appearance on Koffee With Karan where they discussed RK’s dating life, took dig at him – implying that he was unfaithful. Ranbir was labeled as a cheater, Casanova, playboy and whatnot. Ranbir never shared his side of the story at that time. Now, in a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Kapoor opened up about the rumours surrounding him.Also Read - 'Shamshera' Ranbir Kapoor Explains His Four-Year Hiatus Post 'Sanju'

Ranbir Kapoor, who is coming up with Shamshera, gave a befitting reply to trolls, “Take me for granted, take me for a ride, I don’t mind it. I love my life. I love my work. I love my family and I am grateful for everything I have in my life. I am an actor, people can say anything they want about me, but my focus is on making a good movie. So if anyone says something bad about me, it doesn’t boil my blood.” He continued further, “I became the poster boy of a Casanova, of someone who is a cheater. People have heard somebody’s perspective and they haven’t heard mine and I think they won’t ever hear it. I am here to do my job, and be my actor.” Also Read - Kesariya: Ranbir Kapoor Reacts to ‘Love Storiya’ Memes From Brahmastra Song | Watch Exclusive Video

Talking about Shamshera, it is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language period action film produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist alongside Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana. Also Read - Ranbir-Alia's New Romantic Track 'Kesariya' From Brahmastra Trolled For 'Love Storiya'

Shamshera will release on 22 July 2022.