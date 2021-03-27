Mumbai: Actor Ranbir Kapoor who was tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month has now recovered. Ranbir’s uncle Randhir shared the news with the PTI. “Ranbir is absolutely fine now. He is alright. I have met him,” he said. Also Read - 'Get Well Soon Paaji' - Wishes Pour in on Twitter After Sachin Tendulkar Tests Positive For Coronavirus

This has come days after Ranbir’s sister Riddhima shared a picture in which the brother-sister duo was seen taking part in a prayer meeting, 11 months after their father Rishi Kapoor’s death. This picture led to the speculation among fans that Ranbir had recovered. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Puts Himself Under Home Quarantine

Earlier this month Ranbir’s mother and actor Neetu Kapoor took to social media informing that Ranbir has been tested positive. ”Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions”, she wrote.

While Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani actor was in self-isolation, even his girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt shared a picture on social media mentioning how she was missing him.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen next in Brahmastra which is a fantasy drama and also features Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.