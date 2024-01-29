Home

Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Papa Rishi as He Wins Filmfare Award For Animal: ‘Everyday I Think of You…’ – Watch

Filmfare 2024: Ranbir Kapoor mentions his late father Rishi Kapoor and adorable little munchkin Raha during his best actor speech - WATCH

Filmfare Awards 2024: The 69th Filmfare Awards were held in Gujarat on Sunday night, and Ranbir Kapoor brought home a sizable victory. For his role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film ‘Animal,’ which hit theatres on December 1 of last year, he won the Best Actor Award (Male). During his acceptance speech, Ranbir brought up his late father Rishi Kapoor and his daughter Raha. Talking about the late legendary actor, Ranbir said, “Every day I think of you, I remember you and everything that I feel for you…the love, the affection I try to channelise it through this part and I hope you are up there in peace and resting.”

Ranbir Kapoor also gave a cute shout to his daughter Raha, who was born to him and Alia Bhatt in November 2022. “And last but not least my daughter Raha…naughty….you were born and a week later I started principal shooting for Animal ..and every single day just to come home to you has been the most joyful experience of my life. Mumma and Papa are bringing you a bua and a massi (referring to black lady) tonight to play… I can’t wait to experience every adventure with you…I love you naughty. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen…see you at the movies.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s Acceptance Speech at Filmfare 2024:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse)

Ranbir Kapoor’s acceptance speech went viral on social media. His fans dropped fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “RANBIR IN ANIMAL TOTAL FIRE 🔥🔥🔥🔥 well deserved ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (sic).” Another user wrote, “Very well deserved 👏 (sic).” The third user wrote, “See you at the movies…..🔥❤️👏 (sic).”

Among the performers during the celebration was Ranbir Kapoor. He was moving to the hit song “Jamal Kudu” by Bobby Deol from the movie “Animal.” His rendition of the “Jamal Kudu” hook step with his audience-seated wife Alia Bhatt was the high point of his show. Shaking a leg while holding a glass on the head is one of the hook steps. Remember to look at the kiss that Ranbir gave Alia on the cheek? Isn’t it cute?

Alia Bhatt has also bagged the black lady. She was declared Best Actor (Female) for her role in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani‘, which was helmed by Karan Johar. With Alia and Ranbir’s win, the celebrations have doubled at Kapoor’s home

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.