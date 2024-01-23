Home

Ranbir Kapoor Rescues Alia Bhatt From Pool of Devotees During Darshan, Fans Say ‘Pati Ho Toh Aisa’ – WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt left us in awe as they arrived in Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha ceremony and How! - WATCH

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The entire country beamed with pride and happiness as Ram Lalla finally returned home. The B-town celebrities arrived in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Prathistha ritual on January 22. The film fraternity couldn’t hold their excitement as they visited the Ram Mandir. And now, a different video of the cute couple—Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt—from inside the temple has gone viral. Alia Bhatt took away our breath in a beautiful teal saree with a stunning hairdo. For those who are unaware, Alia Bhatt wore a saree for the Ram Mandir opening event that included a motif-based colour block representation of the complete Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, stole our hearts in a beige-coloured dhoti kurta.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were waiting in line to enter the Ram Mandir and get darshan. Furthermore, it was the ‘Animal’ actor who adoringly embraced his wife Alia and shielded her from the crowd as they entered the congested Ram Mandir.

Ranbir Kapoor Escorts Alia Bhatt – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor✨ (@ranbirkapoor143_)

Ranbir Alia’s video from Ram Mandir darshan went immensely viral on social media.

