Ranbir Kapoor says he doesn’t want to have same relation with Raha that he had with Rishi Kapoor

When Ranbir Kapoor was recently announced as the brand ambassador for PNG Jewellers, the conversation quickly moved beyond jewellery and into something far more personal; fatherhood. In a candid interaction with the brand, Ranbir spoke about his daughter Raha and how becoming a father has changed his perspective on parenting. He also reflected on his own childhood and his equation with late actor Rishi Kapoor, drawing a heartfelt comparison between the two relationships.

Breaking the ‘glass wall’ with Raha

Ranbir shared that while he deeply respects his father, their relationship was never built on friendship. He explained how parenting styles were different in that generation and described it as having an invisible distance.

He said, “My father’s relationship with me had a little bit of distance; it was not like a friendship, because that’s how that generation was; there was a glass wall. But now, with my child, I want to break that glass wall. I want to be a friend to her, give her the wings to fly in whichever direction she wants.”

For Ranbir, fatherhood is not about authority but about connection. He wants Raha to feel comfortable, heard and free to be herself.

Carrying the Kapoor legacy with a fresh mindset

Ranbir also spoke about the pressure and privilege of belonging to the Kapoor family. However, he made it clear that legacy alone is never enough.

He said, “Once you know you have come from a family of achievers, the next generation doesn’t succeed on past laurels. You have to take an individualistic approach, your own thought process, bringing something new to the table. If you are doing the same copy-paste of what your forefathers have done, somewhere there would be a saturation point. So I think it’s the intention, you have to really carry a feeling, a feeling of legacy and emotion forward. If you have that in the true sense, then nothing can stop you.”

His words reflect how he views both his career and parenting, rooted in tradition but open to change.

What Alia Bhatt revealed about Ranbir as a father

Recently, Alia Bhatt also spoke about Ranbir’s bond with Raha. She revealed that he often rushes home after shoots and heads straight to Raha’s room to spend time with her. According to Alia, Ranbir may be shy as a person, but when it comes to his daughter, he openly expresses his love.

About Raha Kapoor

Ranbir and Alia met on the sets of Brahmastra, got married in 2022 and welcomed Raha in November the same year. The couple introduced Raha to the world when she turned one, but have since requested paparazzi to respect her privacy. While Alia occasionally shares glimpses of motherhood on social media, Raha’s face remains away from the public eye.

Ranbir’s upcoming film

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. He will be seen as Lord Rama, alongside Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Yash as Ravana. The film is set to release on Diwali 2026.

But for now, Ranbir seems happiest in his most important role, being Raha’s friend before being her father.