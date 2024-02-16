Home

Ranbir Kapoor Shares 3 Life-Changing Mantras That Mukesh Ambani Taught Him: ‘Keep Your Head Down…’

Mumbai: Recently Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor revealed the 3 'simple goals' he practices everyday. The actor also talked about the personality who inspired him practice these three simple rules. It was none other than Mukesh Ambani. Read along.

Mumbai: The Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards took place on February 15, 2024, which saw the Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor honoured with the Maharashtrian of the Year Award. During his acceptance speech at the prestigious award ceremony, the Animal actor talked about the three rules he practices in his daily life which was suggested by businessman Mukesh Ambani. It is important to note that Ranbir Kapoor maintains a good bond with Ambani’s son, Akash Ambani. The two were spotted multiple times together, recently Ranbir and Akash were seen together during the Pran Prtishta ceremony of the Ram Mandir and earlier were spotted together during the World Cup Match held in Mumbai.

Ranbir Kapoor Hails Businessman Mukesh Ambani

While Ranbir Kapoor was awarded the prestigious Maharashtrian of the Year Award which was given by senior actor Jeetendra. During his simple and short speech Ranbir at his acceptance speech revealed the advice he took from Mukesh Ambani. Ranbir expressed in Hindi, “I have three simple goals in life. My first goal is to do meaningful work with humility. I took a lot of inspiration from Mukesh bhai (brother), who has always told me, ‘Keep your head down and continue to work. Don’t take success to your head and failure to your heart’ (sic).”

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor’s Short Speech Video:

I Am Proud To Be a Mumbaikar’, Says Ranbir Kapoor

In the year 2022, when the Animal actor welcomed his daughter, Raha to the world, then, Ranbir expressed, “My second goal is to become a good person. I want to become a good son, a good father, a good husband, a brother, and a friend. Third, and most important, I want to be a good citizen. I am very proud to be a Mumbaikar and such awards mean a lot to me (sic).”

Ranbir Kapoor’s Professional Front

On the work front, Ranbir looks forward to collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film, Love and War featuring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. Rabbir Kapoor will also be seen portraying Lord Ram, in Ramayana, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari.

His last release Animal made a humongous box official collection, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film made it to the headlines on multiple occasions for portraying toxic masculinity and showing misogyny. The film also featured prominent actors like Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna Tripti Dimri in lead roles of the movie.

