Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor Shoot Steamy Scene in Spain: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are currently busy shooting for Luv Ranjan’s untitled film in Spain. Ranbir and Shraddha have been paired opposite each other for the first time in the film. Ranbir and Shraddha recently shot for an intimate romantic sequence in a pond while the BTS (behind-the-scenes) video went viral on the internet. Ranbir in the viral clip is seen shirtless while enacting a steamy scene with Shraddha. Shraddha also is seen donning a bikini in the 14 seconds footage shared by Ranbir Kapoor’s fan account on Instagram.Also Read - Brahmāstra Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli Surprise Fans With Trailer Date

Check out the viral clip shared by the fan account:

Ranbir-Shraddha Sizzle in Romantic Song

Ranbir and Shraddha flaunt their hot bods in the romantic sequence inside the pond. Ranbir’s chiseled physique and a bikini clad Shraddha with her hair down are surely going to create fireworks it seems. Ranbir and Shraddha can be seen exchanging glances while they get closer to each other inside the pond. Reportedly, film producer Boney Kapoor makes his acting debut with this film as he plays Ranbir’s Dad while Dimple Kapadia portrays his mother. Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor Exudes Sheer Elegance and Grace in White Bustier Mini Dress- See Pics

Luv Ranjan is known for his film Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film will release on March 8, 2023 during Holi.



Ranbir also has a lineup of grand releases including Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite wife Alia Bhatt. Ranbir will also be seen in YRF’s Shamshera co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

