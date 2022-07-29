Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s Mumbai Film Set Catches Fire: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor titled untitled film set has been gutted in the fire according to an ETimes report. The incident took place in Mumbai at Andheri West’s Chitrakoot studio near Link Road where a set was being built to shoot a song sequence. Boney Kapoor, who is also acting in Luv Ranjan’s directorial told Bombay Times, “Everyone’s okay. By God’s grace there have been no casualties. Only lightning work was going on today. Everyone was preparing for tomorrow’s shoot. Shooting was to take place on this set tomorrow.”Also Read - Drugs Case: Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Summoned Again By Bengaluru Police

According to a report published in Mumbai Live, a level 2 fire was seen at the Chitrakoot Ground near Sadar Bazaar. Reportedly, the fire had erupted at a shot of 1000 sq ft area. The media reports also suggested that ten fire engines and two water tanks were rushed to the location and attempts are being made to douse the fire. Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor's Leaked Bikini Photo From Sets Of Luv Ranjan’s Movie Goes Viral

This is the first time Ranbir is paired opposite Shraddha and Boney Kapoor plays a pivotal role in the film.

