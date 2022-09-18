Ranbir Kapoor Slams Sexist Reporting Around Alia’s Pregnancy: Ranbir Kapoor recently in an interview spoke at length about his actor wife Alia Bhatt. He was all praise for his Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva co-star as he spoke about her work ethic and her importance in his life. Ranbir had praised Alia for being a good manager and how much dependent he is on her. He had said that although he talks about being on his own, yet he always wants Alia to be around for small things in the house. The Brahmastra actor also reacted to the criticism over Alia’s pregnancy and sexist media reporting by certain portals. Ranbir stated that such kind of negativity shouldn’t be taken seriously.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Found Her 'Home' in Ranbir Kapoor, Fans Say 'God Bless Parents-to-be' - Check Unseen Pic

RANBIR KAPOOR CALLS OUT SEXIST REPORTING

In an interaction with NDTV, Ranbir said, “I think the way she has carried herself through the entire marketing of this film being pregnant, being in the condition that she is – I think you should only be inspired by that. Any kind of criticism is just jealousy and mischief makers and stupidity and we should not take that seriously.” The actor was also accompanied by Alia during the interview where he was quizzed about the sexist reporting over Alia’s pregnancy announcement. For the unversed, Alia has worked through her pregnancy in the Hollywood project Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh and the promotions of Darlings and Brahmastra. Also Read - Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Next Film: 'Our Life is Rom-Com so...'

Ranbir and Alia made the pregnancy announcement on the latter’s Instagram handle. The couple shared a photo from Alia’s sonography session and captioned the post as, “Our baby coming soon.”

Ranbir and Alia’s recent release Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal characters.

