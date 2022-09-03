Ranbir Kapoor Speaks in Fluent Telugu at Brahmastra Promotions: Ranbir Kapoor is leaving no stones unturned for promoting the first installment of his Astraverse saga Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. The actor along with Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Mouni Roy, SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna was promoting the film at Hyderabad. When he was given the mike, Ranbir addressed the audience in fluent Telugu. Everyone present cheered for him. An impressed Rajamouli got up from his chair and hugged Ranbir. KJo, Alia and Mouni smiled while Ranbir spoke in Telugu during the press meet. Earlier his co-star and wife Alia also sung the Telugu version of Kesariya, Kumkumala as everyone was mesmerised by her soulful singing.Also Read - Vivek Agnihotri Takes a Dig at Ayan Mukerji And Karan Johar: '...Can't Even Pronounce Brahmastra'

CHECK OUT RANBIR’S VIDEO SHARED BY PHOTOGRAPHER VIRAL BHAYANI:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt Flaunts 'Baby-on-Board' Caption in Pink Garara-Kurta Dress at Hyderabad Press Meet

RANBIR KAPOOR FANS HAIL HIS FLUENCY IN TELUGU

Ranbir’s Telugu diction got mostly positive reactions from fans. Die-hard Ranbir fans posted heart and heart-shaped eye emojis. A fan wrote, ‘Mashallah’, another netizen commented ‘Hats off bro.’ The ongoing boycott trend has not even spared the Ayan Mukerji directorial as well. From an old video of Ranbir speaking about eating beef to Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt’s statements on cancel culture, an online campaign has been going against Brahmastra. In order to reach out to the PAN-India audience, the makers are releasing the film in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra Event With Jr NTR Cancelled Due to Unforeseen Circumstances

Many trolls have stated that Ranbir and Alia speaking in Telugu is mere publicity gimmick. What do you think about it? Do let us know!

For more updates on Brahmastra and Ranbir Kapoor, check out this space at India.com.