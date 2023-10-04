Home

Ranbir Kapoor Summoned by ED in Mahadev Betting App Case

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on October 6 in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. News agency ANI’s Twitter handle has posted the news. This investigation casts a spotlight on the entertainment industry, with over 15 other celebrities also under the ED’s scrutiny. Ranbir Kapoor has been a social media influencer for the online betting platform and has reportedly received payments for carrying out promotional activities for the app.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by Enforcement Directorate on 6th October, in connection with Mahadev betting app case (file photo) pic.twitter.com/K8DZhME5RK — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2023

What is the Mahadev online betting app case?

ED has earlier said Mahadev Online Book App was an umbrella syndicate that arranged online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites to enroll new users, create IDs, and launder money through a layered web of ‘benami’ bank accounts.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen or seized assets worth Rs 417 crore following searches at 39 locations including Kolkata, Bhopal, and Mumbai in connection with the investigation against the Mahadev Online Book betting app, a betting platform headquartered in the UAE.

It has been reported that in the investigation, celebrities who performed in the wedding were paid a hefty sum of fees through dubious transactions. The accused used ‘hawala’ channels to make payments in cash. “As per the digital evidence gathered by the ED, Rs 112 crore was delivered via ‘hawala’ to an events management company in the name of R-1 Events Pvt. Ltd. of Yogesh Popat and hotel bookings costing ₹42 crore were done by paying in cash, in AEDs [UAE Dirhams],” said the ED.

