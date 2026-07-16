Ranbir Kapoor to attend Ramayana Trailer launch despite conjunctivitis, he might be seen wearing…

Ramayana Trailer Launch: Ranbir Kapoor will be present at the Pratham Sankalp event at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. As a precaution, he is expected to wear black glasses during the launch.

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Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to attend the grand trailer launch of Ramayana in Delhi on July 24, even though he has reportedly developed conjunctivitis. The actor is said to have caught the eye infection from his daughter, Raha, but is determined not to miss the film’s much-awaited event.

According to a source quoted by NDTV, Raha was the first to get conjunctivitis, and Ranbir later contracted the infection. Despite his health issue, the actor will be present at the Pratham Sankalp event at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. As a precaution, he is expected to wear black glasses during the launch.

The source said, “Ranbir Kapoor got conjunctivitis. His daughter Raha got it first, and later on, Ranbir got infected too. As Team Ramayana is all set for the massive Pratham Sankalp at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, Ranbir Kapoor won’t give the launch a miss.”

The source further added, “Known for fulfilling his commitments, he might be seen wearing black glasses during the event as a precaution.”

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given the Ramayana trailer a ‘U’ (Universal) certificate, making it suitable for viewers of all age groups. The certification, issued on July 15, also shows that the makers submitted two versions of the trailer—a 4-minute-15-second cut and a shorter 4-minute version, likely for theatrical screenings.

Earlier this year, the makers released the film’s first glimpse, introducing Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. While many appreciated the film’s grand scale and visuals, some viewers felt the CGI needed further refinement.

Producer Namit Malhotra has repeatedly stated that Ramayana is being made for a global audience. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times last year, he said, “In my mind, if people in the West don’t like it, I consider that as a failure. It is meant for the world. So if you don’t like it, shame on me. We should have done a better job.”

He further explained, “It’s a global film from the day we start. I’m not trying to make it to appease Indian people in India… It should speak to you like any other film.”

Directed as a two-part epic, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The first part is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, while the second instalment will arrive in Diwali 2027.