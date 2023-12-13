Home

Ranbir Kapoor to Finally Begin Shooting For Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana With Sai Pallavi – Check New Deets Inside

Ramayana Movie: Ranbir Kapoor's is once again in headlines and this time is due to his another anticipated film Ramayana. An interesting detail about the movie has been shared by a user on X who bumped into Ranbir at the airport.

A user on X (formerly known as Twitter) claimed that Ranbir Kapoor is expected to start shooting for Ramayana in summer of 2024.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently the most talked-about actor in B-town due to his recent release Animal, which is making noise at the box office. Once again, Ranbir is expected to enthral his fans as he gears up for his next venture – Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. A significant buzz surrounds the movie, and a series of tweets from a fan’s account, who met Ranbir at the airport, claims that the Ranbir-starrer will go on the floor in the summer of 2024.

According to a fan who bumped into Ranbir at the airport’s immigration section, the actor himself affirmed that the film is set to begin production in the summer of 2024. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the fan dropped a series of tweets explaining the encounter with Ranbir Kapoor at the airport and all the conversations they had. Further, during their discussion, the actor talked about his forthcoming project, Ramayana, where Sai Pallavi and Yash will reportedly portray the characters of Sita Ma and Ravana, respectively.

The user dropped the first tweet by writing, “Standing ahead of Ranbir Kapoor in the immigration queue and talking about #Animal + his next crazy project wasn’t something I’d signed up for this Bombay trip. And what a lovely guy!”

In the subsequent tweet, the user wrote, “Woah, this blew up! Everyone asked, and he said, ‘Ramayana,’ goes on the floor in early summer. Not sure I should divulge anything more than that, but the star cast is frickin’ crazy… wow, #Bollywood is really taking it to the next level starting 2023.”

Take a look at the series of tweets here:

Standing ahead of Ranbir Kapoor in the immigrairon queue and talking about #Animal + his next crazy project and wasn’t something I’d signed up for this Bombay trip 😉 And what a lovely guy! — Akshay Chaturvedi (@Akshay001) December 12, 2023

Woah, this blew up! Everyone asking, he said “Ramayana”, goes on floor early summers. Not sure I should divulge anything more than that, but the star cast is frickin’ crazy .. wow, #Bollywood is really taking it to the next level starting 2023 💥 — Akshay Chaturvedi (@Akshay001) December 12, 2023

The news has created a huge buzz among the fans, and they are now eagerly waiting for their favourite actor on the big screen.

Meanwhile, a few months back, entertainment portal Pinkvilla reported that the director of the film Nitesh Tiwari along with his team has completed the work on crafting the world of Ramayana, and the blueprint is now complete.

The VFX elements for the project have been prepared by the acclaimed Oscar-winning company, DNEG, ensuring a visually breathtaking experience that is set to captivate audiences.

Are you also equally excited about Ranbir Kapoor’s next film?

