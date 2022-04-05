Ranbir Kapoor’s Bachelor Party: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are rumoured to get married this month, April 17, in front of their close family and friends. The wedding will be a close-knit affair as Alia’s grandfather is unwell and they want them to get married soon. Meanwhile, there is a report stating that Ranbir is throwing a bachelor’s party in coming days and the guests list includes his close friends Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor. A source has informed Pinkvilla, “Ranbir is extremely close to Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ayan Mukerji. The actor is planning a bachelor’s party at his place. It will be attended by his close buddies from the world of showbiz and his childhood friends. This is Ranbir’s way of throwing an impromptu bachelor’s party”.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Welcomes Spring With Yellow Flowers in a Sun Soaked Picture, Fans Call Her Sunshine

Alia and Ranbir will be tying the knot at Kapoor's ancestral home, which is the RK House. However, Ranbir's Randhir chachu (uncle) refused the rumours. He reacted to it and told Bombay Times, "I don't know why people take such liberties with Alia and Ranbir. They are to get married in the RK house? I have heard no such thing. Not that I am aware of."

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Wedding Details

A source had informed, "This function does not need to be an extravagant affair because, for both families, Ranbir and Alia have been as good as married already. This is a small get-together and celebration to fulfill the wish of Alia's grandfather".

For the unversed, Ranbir’s parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor also got married in the RK family house. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia have wrapped up shooting for Brahmastra. The actor is also awaiting the release of Shamshera.