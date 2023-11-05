Home

Ranbir Kapoor X Arijit Singh: ‘Channa Mereya’ Duo Create Magic on Stage – Watch Viral Videos

Ranbir Kapoor and Arijit Singh greeted each other on stage by bowing down out of respect in the viral videos from the singer's concert on Saturday - WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor and Arijit Singh created a historic moment when the Brahmastra star surprised the singer during his concert in Chandigarh on Saturday. As Arijit performed a live rendition of Animal‘s ‘Satranga’ for the audience, the sudden appearance of Ranbir ignited the stage. Throughout the performance, Arijit and Ranbir showed each other humility and respect. They bowed their heads, got down on their knees, and gave each other a comforting hug. As the vocalist went on, Ranbir even bent down to give Arijit a second bow.

WATCH Ranbir Kapoor-Arijit Singh’s Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by indiacom (@indiadotcom)

The video went viral in no time as Ranbir Kapoor and Arijit Singh’s fans swamped the comment section. They dropped heart-eye and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Why people say that ranbir is toxic or red flag. He is so modest and green flag and respects everyone ❤️ (sic).” Another user wrote, “Two legends in a single frame❤️😍 (sic).” The third user wrote, “Rockstar touching the feet of ‘The real Rockstar’ 🔥❤️ Both are absolutely legends (sic).”

Ranbir can be seen dancing to his hit song ‘Channa Mereya‘ from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in one of the videos. The audience went wild as he executed the song’s iconic hook steps. Afterwards, he and Arijit got together for a jam session on the Shiva song ‘Rasiya’ from Brahmāstra: Part One.

Ranbir Kapoor X Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh’s voice for Ranbir Kapoor’s songs, including Agar Tum Saath Ho from Tamasha, Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Sooraj Dooba Hai from Roy amongst others ended up becoming their biggest hits on the charts.

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. The film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is in the crime drama genre and promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride on 1st December 2023.

Arijit Singh, on the other hand, recently made news for working on his next action thriller with ‘Tiger’ Salman Khan for the first time. He provided his voice for the song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam.

