Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal transformation video goes viral, reveals secret behind his ‘weight gain’ – Watch

A behind-the-scenes video from Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has once again taken social media by storm, giving fans a closer look at the intense physical preparation that went into the film. The viral clip reveals that Ranbir did not actually gain weight for certain scenes, as many viewers believed. Instead, the actor wore a specially designed silicone fat suit to make him appear older and heavier on screen.

In the video, Ranbir is seen calmly standing as the prosthetic team carefully fits and blends the silicone suit onto his body. Every detail is handled with precision, from skin texture to natural movement, ensuring the transformation looks believable even in close-up shots. The effort paid off, as the illusion was so convincing that it fooled a large section of the audience.

Fans shocked by the revelation

Soon after the clip resurfaced online, fans began reacting with surprise and admiration. Many admitted they were convinced that Ranbir had physically put on weight for the role. One fan commented, “When I watched animal for the first time I thought he putted weight for this that much realistic work urs truly, kudos to your whole team.” Another wrote, “What . I thought he really put on weight for those scenes.”

The reactions highlight not just Ranbir’s commitment, but also the skill of the prosthetic team that worked behind the scenes to bring the character to life.

About Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal (2023) was a gritty, hyper-violent action drama that explored the dark and obsessive bond between a father and son. Ranbir Kapoor played Ranvijay ‘Vijay Singh’, a deeply troubled man shaped by childhood trauma and an emotionally distant father, portrayed by Anil Kapoor.

The story follows Vijay’s descent into extreme violence after an assassination attempt on his father. Driven by obsession rather than morality, his actions reflect the film’s title, as he begins to act purely on instinct. The film sparked intense debate for its raw storytelling and brutal tone, but Ranbir’s performance remained one of its most talked-about aspects.

What’s next for Ranbir Kapoor

As of 2026, Ranbir Kapoor is riding one of the busiest and most ambitious phases of his career. He is currently shooting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, a period drama set in the 1960s, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film is scheduled for a June 2026 release.

Later the same year, Ranbir will be seen as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part One, which is expected to arrive around Diwali 2026. Meanwhile, fans eager for more from the Animal universe will have to wait until 2027, when its sequel, Animal Park, is slated to hit theatres.

The resurfaced video has once again reminded audiences of the level of detail and effort that went into Animal, proving that some movie magic is best revealed behind the camera.