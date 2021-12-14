Mumbai: Brahmastra is a fantasy superhero film directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. For the first time on screen, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt appear together in this film. In addition to them, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy play pivotal roles. Over the last two years, the film’s release has been repeatedly postponed. The event on December 15 is expected to reveal the final release date.Also Read - Karan Johar Pours His Heart Out on 20 Years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Shares Never-Seen-Before Moments From Sets

Ahead of the release of the motion poster, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a preview of the epic film that is sure to captivate audiences. Big B took to social media to publish a graphic of Ranbir covered in fire, and it surely gets us psyched for the motion poster that will be released tomorrow. The Raazi star, as well as the director and producer, shared a similar short preview from the film on their social media handle.

Take a look:

T 4128 – Our journey of sharing Brahmāstra with the world is finally beginning! Love .. Light .. Fire .. Brahmāstra Motion Poster out tomorrow ..#brahmastra @brahmastrafilm pic.twitter.com/991nBHWxBq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 14, 2021

In the video, the lead actor, Ranbir Kapoor, is seen with his arms held out, covered in flames. “Dharti ka kann kann kaap uthega jab iss yudh ka shanknath bajega, anth ka yeh aarambh hai, jaag raha hai yeh Brahmastra hai (When war is launched, the entire Earth will tremble, it’s the start of the end. The otherworldly weapons are coming to life),” Amitabh Bachchan remarked in the voice-over for the video.

Alia and Ranbir, who are dating in real life, will collaborate for the first time on screen, and we are all quite excited about it. While fans adore the new look and are giddy with anticipation, they also can’t wait any longer. One of the users wrote, “it’s here!!!! Ahhhhhhhh can’t wait!!! can’t wait!!! can’t wait!!! #Brahmāstra #RanbirKapoor.” Another Twitter fan said, “After delivering a big blockbuster back in 2018 he’s here after 4 years! Brace yourselves. THE BEST IS BACK & WITH A BANG!#Brahmastra #RanbirKapoor.”

Check how fans reacted on Twitter:

After delivering a big blockbuster back in 2018 he’s here after 4 years!

Brace yourselves.

THE BEST IS BACK & WITH A BANG! #Brahmastra#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/IleZIJwZgi — Souvik (@souvIK_RkF) December 14, 2021

Began with a glow of light in Shiva’s chest and ended from a glow of light in Shiva’s chest #Brahmāstra #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/pGmO0i1uub — ＲＫ (@ayaansangarr) December 14, 2021

It’s Happening!!!. Its here..I am excited, nervous, anxious, emotional everything..

It’s been too long to see you on Big screen #Ranbirkapoor and I know you are going to make this long wait absolutely worth it with your BrillianceCan’t wait #Brahmastra #AliaBhatt https://t.co/dZIWZ77vT5 — ✨Savvy✨ (@Sweety_speaks) December 14, 2021

We can’t contain our joy for much longer, either!