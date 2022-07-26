Animal shoot leaked: Ranbir Kapoor’s latest film ‘Shamshera’ turned out to be a disaster at the box office and looks like the actor is unfazed from the film’s failure and is busy shooting for his next ‘Animal’ where the he will romance Rashmika Mandanna. Actor Anil Kapoor is also a part of the film and currently he is busy shooting with Ranbir and other cast at Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi Palace near Gurugram, Haryana. Meanwhile, a picture has been leaked over the internet from the sets of the film where both Ranbir and Anil can be seen sporting a clean-shaven look. Both the actors can be seen in black outfits for the shoot. While Anil wore a shirt teamed with pants while Ranbir was in a turtle-neck t-shirt paired with matching trousers and shoes. The picture is going viral on social media.Also Read - Shamshera Box Office First Weekend: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Underperforms Majorly, Collects Rs 30 cr Plus - Check Detailed Collection Report

Check out Ranbir Kapoor-Anil Kapoor’s leaked pic here

Earlier, in April, the upcoming film Animal’s team shot in Manali and the pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and lead actress Rashmika Mandanna from the shoot had surfaced on social media. Ranbir and Rashmika were spotted on the first day of shoot by a fan and soon their looks went viral on social media. In the then leaked picture from the set, Ranbir was seen dressed in a white kurta set and Rashmika in a red-and-white saree.



Reportedly, Anil will be essaying the role of Ranbir’s father in the film while Rashmika will play the role of Shamshera actor’s wife. Reportedly the film also stars Bobby Deol in a prominent role.

The film is directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy and produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.