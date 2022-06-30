Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, recently revealed the name of his latest Hollywood crush. The actor who is expecting first child with wife Alia Bhatt, is currently promoting his upcoming film ‘Shamshera.’ During one of his promotional event, when Ranbir was asked, “One person on the internet that you’re currently crushing on,” he took Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Zendaya’s name. Although he has an internet crush, Ranbir admitted his wife Alia Bhatt makes him smile the most.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Glows in Her First Photos Post Pregnancy Announcement From London, Poses With Karan Johar And Manish Malhotra

Meanwhile, Ranbir's crush Zendaya is breaking the internet with her stunning social media images from the latest cover of 'Vogue Italia'. In the pics, Zendaya was dressed in a sparkling silver Valentino dress. Zendaya also got a reaction from her beau Tom Holland who commented with a row of heart-eyed emojis. We wonder how Ranbir would react to Zendaya's latest magazine photoshoot pics!

Check out Zendaya’s stunning pics below:

The former Disney channel star Zendaya became the youngest Best Actress Emmy Award winner in 2020 for her role as Rue on the HBO drama “Euphoria.”

On a related note, earlier this week on Monday, Ranbir’s wife and actress Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy on Instagram. She shared a picture of herself and Ranbir from their ultrasound appointment and wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon.”

The couple got hitched earlier this year in April.