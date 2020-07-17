Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s lookalike from Kashmir, Junaid Shah has passed away on Friday due to massive cardiac arrest. Junaid became instantly famous overnight for his resembling looks with Kapoor. The social media is flooded with Junaid Shah’s pictures and videos from his modeling days. He was indeed a huge fan of Ranbir Kapoor. According to the reports in KashmirLife, Junaid had a massive cardiac arrest on Thursday night around 10:30 pm and was taken to the hospital in his hometown in Ellahi Bagh Srinagar where he breathed his last despite the best efforts of the doctors. Also Read - Riddhima Kapoor Refutes Rumours of Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar Testing Covid-19 Positive, Says 'Stop Spreading Rumours'



According to a report in The Kashmir Monitor, Junaid Shah had recently traveled from Mumbai to take care of his ill father Nissar Ahmed Shah. Well-known Kashmir journalist Yusuf Jameel also mourned the loss of Junaid. He tweeted, “Our old neighbor Nissar Ahmed Shah’s son Junaid passed away due to massive cardiac arrest overnight. People say he was a lookalike of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.I say he was a big hope, strength & salvation of his ailing father and his mother & that of whole Kashmir. Magfirah!”

View this post on Instagram #ShootPic #RawAndRugged #praveenbhat @praveenbhat A post shared by Junaid Shah (@junaid_shah_rk) on Jan 30, 2018 at 8:11am PST

Late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor had once shared Junaid and Ranbir’s collage and wrote, “OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double”.

Junaid’s close friend @meeraqibsalfi also took to social media to share the news. He wrote, “You promised me that, there is alot of things which we still need to explore ..how could you leave us so soon bro .. I am in a shock and grief, I don’t know how to accept it that I won’t be able to recieve your calls anymore .. Why is life so cruel sometimes.. Now I just make dua to my Almighty Allah to reunite us again in jannah .. May Allah give you highest place in jannah .. #iam going to miss you alot 😭😭😭 #saddest day of my life.” along with the picture.

Junaid Shah was in the late twenties or early thirties and studied at Delhi Public School and then completed his further studies from IIPM. He wanted to do modeling post his studies.

May his soul rest in peace!