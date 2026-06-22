Ranbir Kapoor’s Love and War crew dies on set due to lack of safety, Bhansali offers Rs 40 lakh, but FWICE asks more

The shooting of Love and War has been overshadowed by a tragic on-set incident involving the death of a crew member.

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Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War set incident (PC: Twitter)

A serious incident has cast a shadow over the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film, currently being shot at a large scale in Mumbai, has come under scrutiny after a tragic accident on set. A crew member lost his life during filming, leading to questions about on-set safety and working conditions in the industry. The situation has also triggered discussions between the production team and industry bodies regarding compensation and support for the victim’s family.

What happened on the set of Love & War?

The incident took place during the early hours of June 17 at Royal Pump Studio in Mumbai’s Film City. The deceased, identified as 42-year-old carpenter Chandradhari Singh Yadav, suffered a severe electric shock while working on set. Preliminary reports suggest that a short circuit may have caused the electrocution. At the time of the incident, actor Alia Bhatt was reportedly present on set for shooting. The accident shocked the entire crew and production was immediately brought under review following the tragedy.

Who was Chandradhari Singh Yadav?

Chandradhari Singh Yadav was a 42-year-old carpenter working on the film set. He is survived by his wife and two young daughters. His sudden death has left the family in deep grief and uncertainty about their future. Following the incident, Bhansali Productions announced financial assistance of Rs 40 lakh for the family. However, this has sparked further discussions within the industry regarding whether the amount is sufficient for long-term support.

What is FWICE demanding from the production house?

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has stepped in following the incident. The body has urged the production house to increase the compensation amount from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

FWICE president BN Tiwari stated that the priority should be the long-term welfare of the deceased worker’s family, especially the education and upbringing of his young daughters. He also stressed the importance of providing stable employment to the family as part of the compensation structure. Along with the increased financial aid, FWICE has also requested that the production house consider offering a job to Yadav’s wife to ensure continued financial security.

Are safety concerns being raised on set?

Yes, the incident has once again highlighted concerns over working conditions in the film industry. FWICE general secretary Ashok Dubey pointed out that the worker had been working extremely long shifts, reportedly from 7 am to 3 am for several consecutive days before the accident. The federation believes that exhaustion and unsafe working conditions may contribute to such tragic incidents and must be addressed immediately. Meanwhile, as for now the film is slated for its grand theatrical release on January, 21, 2027.