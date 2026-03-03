Home

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana receives backlash, new look from Rs 4000 crore film gets leaked, fans say, ‘Just like Adipurush…’

Leaked visuals of Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana have triggered strong opinions online. Social media users are divided over design and appearance with many drawing comparisons to Prabhas' Adipurush.

Fans of Bollywood were excited about the upcoming Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwari, but excitement turned into debate after leaked images of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama surfaced online. Mega-budget adaptation of epic has been closely guarded however, some pictures emerged showing Ranbir in costume and fans immediately reacted on social media.

What did fans see in leaked images?

Leaked pictures appeared on Reddit showing Ranbir Kapoor in kesariya dhoti, janeu and black cape covering his torso. Actor’s hair was supported by a wig to complete Lord Rama look. Photos seemed candid taken while actor moved from shoot to vanity with staff holding umbrella in background.

Many online users questioned quality of wig and overall styling despite film costing Rs 4000 crore. Comments pointed out that design did not match traditional depiction of Lord Rama in comics or epics.

The comparison with Prabhas’ Adipurush

Social media comparisons with Adipurush were immediate. Users said lessons were not learned from high budget flop starring Prabhas which became major box office disaster despite Rs 350 crore worldwide earnings. Fans pointed out that CGI heavy look and styling issues could repeat similar response. One fan wrote, “Just like Adipurush whole movie is gonna be CGI.” Another wrote, “Not far from Prabhas’s first look from Adimanav.”

More about Ramayana

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, film stars Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Music scored by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman adds global appeal. Ramayana produced by Namit Malhotra Prime Focus Studio with first glimpse revealed last July, which is said to be mounted on whopping budget of Rs 4000 crore. Part One scheduled for worldwide release in October 2026 ahead of Diwali while shoot for Part Two is ongoing.

Leaked images sparked conversation about faithfulness visual quality and CGI usage. While criticism is loud fans remain curious about trailer songs and final presentation on screen. With huge budget and international music score expectations are high.

Leaked visuals of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama have created buzz online with mixed reactions. Fans are debating styling and faithfulness to epic while production team prepares for trailer release ahead of October 2026 worldwide launch.

