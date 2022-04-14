Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding LIVE: Scion of Indian cinema’s first family Ranbir Kapoor, the great-grandson of Prithvi Raj Kapoor and grandson of Raj Kapoor, son of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with Alia Bhatt – daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razadan in what is being termed as an intimate ceremony, in Mumbai today at Vastu house. Celebrity wedding has kept the world interested as nothing seems to be off-limits. India.com Entertainment team is making an all-out effort to bring you a behind-the-scenes look at everything – from what duo will be wearing to who all from Bollywood will be gracing the occasion for what is likely to be a beautiful affair to remember.Also Read - Neetu Kapoor Goes Emotional Seeing Ranbir as Dulha, Misses Rishi Kapoor at Mehndi Ceremony

A day ahead of Ralia (as called by Ranbir and Alia’s fans) wedding, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s houses were decorated with beautiful lights and flowers all over. Alia Bhatt will be marrying Ranbir Kapoor today at Vastu home. There are several updates on their wedding timings, pre-wedding rituals of haldi and chooda ceremonies, makeup artists, stylists associated with the big wedding. Also Read - Why Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor Are Marrying on April 14? Know Two Big Reasons

It is also said that there was a live performance by popular Bollywood singer Prateek Kuhad at the mehendi ceremony of Alia and Ranbir. A source spotted the musician at the venue and he performed on some of his popular tracks, however it is yet to be known which songs exactly he sang for the couple. Also Read - ‘Kal Shaadi Hai’: Neetu Kapoor-Riddhima Confirm Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Wedding Date

The star couple will also be hosting a star-studded wedding reception for the who’s who of Bollywood on April 17, at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai.

A lot more coming up about Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt’s wedding in our LIVE UPDATES: