Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding LIVE: Scion of Indian cinema’s first family Ranbir Kapoor, the great-grandson of Prithvi Raj Kapoor and grandson of Raj Kapoor, son of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with Alia Bhatt – daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razadan in what is being termed as an intimate ceremony, in Mumbai today at Vastu house. Celebrity wedding has kept the world interested as nothing seems to be off-limits. India.com Entertainment team is making an all-out effort to bring you a behind-the-scenes look at everything – from what duo will be wearing to who all from Bollywood will be gracing the occasion for what is likely to be a beautiful affair to remember.Also Read - Neetu Kapoor Goes Emotional Seeing Ranbir as Dulha, Misses Rishi Kapoor at Mehndi Ceremony

A day ahead of Ralia (as called by Ranbir and Alia’s fans) wedding, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s houses were decorated with beautiful lights and flowers all over. Alia Bhatt will be marrying Ranbir Kapoor today at Vastu home. There are several updates on their wedding timings, pre-wedding rituals of haldi and chooda ceremonies, makeup artists, stylists associated with the big wedding. Also Read - Why Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor Are Marrying on April 14? Know Two Big Reasons

It is also said that there was a live performance by popular Bollywood singer Prateek Kuhad at the mehendi ceremony of Alia and Ranbir. A source spotted the musician at the venue and he performed on some of his popular tracks, however it is yet to be known which songs exactly he sang for the couple. Also Read - ‘Kal Shaadi Hai’: Neetu Kapoor-Riddhima Confirm Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Wedding Date

The star couple will also be hosting a star-studded wedding reception for the who’s who of Bollywood on April 17, at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai.

A lot more coming up about Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt’s wedding in our LIVE UPDATES:

Live Updates

  • 12:03 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor Weds Alia Bhatt LIVE: Choreographer Rajendra Singh, who has been close to the Kapoor family as he has choreographed all their weddings, reportedly helped Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Karisma Kapoor and others rehearse for the dance performances during Alia-Ranbir’s mehendi function which took place on Wednesday, April 13. It has been reported Bollywood numbers like Mehndi hai rachne wali, Dholida, Cutie pie and Tenu Le Ke Main Jawanga were selected for the performances.

    Riddhima Kapoor Sahni poses with masterji

  • 11:59 AM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor Weds Alia Bhatt LIVE: Soon-to-be-married couple Alia-Ranbir to pose for photographers at 7 pm. The actor’s security in-charge Yusuf informed media reporters that the couple will pose for photographers at 7 pm.

  • 11:56 AM IST

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wedding at 2 pm LIVE: The wedding will take place at the banquet hall of Ranbir’s Pali Hill residence Vastu. The wedding rituals are expected to begin at 2 pm.

  • 11:56 AM IST

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wedding LIVE: Neetu Kapoor flaunts her mehendi with Rishi Kapoor’s name written on it. Alia-Ranbir’s wedding will be a close-knit affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.

  • 11:38 AM IST

    Alia-Ranbir Wedding LIVE UPDATES: Groom’s sisters flaunted their beautiful mehendi designs on hands and feet on Wednesday, the day of mehendi. Karisma Kapoor shared a pic of her feet with a tiny mehendi design. Riddhima, on the other hand, flaunted her mehendi for Alia-Ranbir’s wedding.


  • 11:02 AM IST

    Alia-Ranbir Wedding LIVE UPDATES: Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni pose happily for shutterbugs in their traditional outfits on haldi ceremony.

  • 10:43 AM IST

    On Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor’s Wedding Day, Father Mahesh Bhatt steps out for morning walk

  • 10:27 AM IST

    A look at Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s outfits at Ranbir-Alia’s haldi ceremony

  • 9:27 AM IST

    Ahead of Ranbir-Alia’s wedding, a fan has shared very cute edit of the two from their interviews and it will surely leave you wanting for more

  • 9:23 AM IST

