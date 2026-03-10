Home

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram blessed with baby girl: ‘It’s a double celebration…’

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram welcomed baby girl. He uploaded a picture of his dad, who holds the baby in his arms. Watch the adorable pic of the baby here.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have entered a new phase of life as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Tuesday, March 10. Both the mother and the newborn are doing well. Sharing the happy news on social media, Randeep revealed that their daughter was born on a special day for the family, as she shares her birthday with his father, Ranbir Hooda, turning the occasion into a double celebration for the Hooda family.

Sharing the good news on his Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “Happy Birthday to grandfather and the granddaughter..Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly, Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love.” (sic)

Randeep also uploaded a picture of his dad, lovingly holding the latest addition to the family in his arms. This was followed by another adorable still of the hand of their little princess.

Here’s a look at the cute baby announcement:

The post was responded to with numerous congratulatory messages for the new parents in the comment section. Randeep and Lin announced their first pregnancy in November last year on their second wedding anniversary. Randeep dropped a photograph with Lin on social media in which the two were seen sitting in front of a bonfire with their hands pressed against one another.

Informing the users that they are expecting their first child together, he wrote, “Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way (Tiger Face, red heart and infinity emojis).”

Randeep and Lin first came across each other at veteran star Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group Motley. Once they fell in love, the couple started living together during the lockdown.

Randeep and Lin finally tied the knot on November 29, 2023, in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Manipur.

(With inputs from IANS)

