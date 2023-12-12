Home

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Teases Their Heart Out To ‘Patakha Guddi’ Song During Their Wedding Reception: Watch Viral Video

A viral video of newly married couple, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram has been making it to the headlines. As Lin grooves to the song watch how Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda blushes.

Bollywood star Randeep Hooda and model Lin Laishram hosted a grand wedding reception for their industry pals in Mumbai on Monday. Many celebs were spotted attending their wedding reception. The internet saw an explosion of their reception photos and videos. Among these, was a new video of Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram dancing to the popular Highway Song ‘Patakha Guddi’ that had been posted online. Fans were surprised by Lin Laishram grooving to the song as Randeep tagged along.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Groove To ‘Patakha Guddi’ Song- Watch Video

Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda were seen dancing in the video, which was shared by Viral Bhayani. Soon their dancing video became the talk of the town. The B-Town couple appeared happy and cute together. Randeep and Lin looked stunning and fashionable in their wedding reception outfit which was designed by renowned fashion designer pair Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. The newly wedded couple dressed in the glamorous tones of ruby red and black.

Watch Viral Dance Video of Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In the midst of all of this, Randeep and Lin’s wedding pictures have been making rounds on the internet. On November 29, 2023, Randeep Hooda and Lin tied the knot in Imphal, Manipur. The couple hosted a traditional Meitei wedding that was attended by close friends and family. Earlier, Randeep shared the initial photographs from his wedding on Instagram with the caption, “From today, we are One.”

Netizens React To Randeep Hooda’s Blushing While Dancing With Lin Laishram

As soon as the video was shared online, Bollywood fans flooded the Instagram comment section and wrote, “Saw it more than 10 times still can’t get over it (heart emojis) love, love just love to them (sic).”

Another group of fans were surprised to see Lin Laishram dancing to Patakha Guddi’s song. A fan wrote, “She seems to be so shy and quiet girl, in this video she is completely different(sic).” While fans questioned Randeep Hooda’s shyness, a user commented, “He is so shy why?? Brother, by the way, Hudda ji is very muscular, so much shame in front of his wife (sic).” Another section of Bollywood fans wrote, “Hooda ji be like What are you doing, I feel ashamed (sic).”

Randeep Hooda previously revealed that he wants to marry Lin Laishram in a Manipuri traditional ceremony. When asked about exchanging vows Randeep said, “It feels very good, I felt it was only better to come and marry in the bride’s tradition. I’ve heard that the groom must sit for a prolonged period in Meitei love marriages. That’s interesting, but I’m more interested in the ceremony and rituals. I’d like to learn about my life partner’s culture. That is why I am here.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.