Mumbai: Actor Randeep Hooda was hurt on the set of Inspector Avinash recently made the rounds. Fans have been sending get well soon messages to the actor since the news broke. The actor appeared to have a little more suffering ahead of him before things get better. According to reports, Hooda has been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital for knee surgery. The same sources revealed that he is not in a lot of pain, but doctors have encouraged him to have surgery. Randeep was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on March 01, 2022.

Randeep is an actor par excellence and known to pick characters that are out of the ordinary. He is also known to walk that extra mile to bring these characters to life. In the past too, he had injured while filming a project but he has made sure to complete the schedule and then take a rest.

For those unaware, Randeep had injured himself on the sets of Inspector Avinash while he was shooting for an action sequence along with his co-star Amit Sial. Despite being in pain, he made sure that he gets treatment only after completing the sequence. It is now that he is getting the knee operated on after fulfilling his work commitment. Also, this is the same knee, that actor injured while filming an action sequence for Salman Khan starrer Radhe in the year 2021.

Randeep Hooda has a busy schedule ahead of him, including his upcoming Netflix original CAT. Randeep is also working on Inspector Avinash, which will be released on an OTT platform in the near future.

We wish a speedy recovery to Randeep Hooda!