New Delhi: It has been reported that Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has been slapped with a legal notice from Bollywood scriptwriter Priya Sharma. She alleged that Randeep threatened her. In the statement, Priya stated Randeep and his colleagues assured of working with her. He took scripts and songs written by her in the last 15 years. Priya further added that they kept postponing the work and now when she is asking for them to return, the actor's team have been threatening her. Now, Priya has reportedly sent a legal notice to Randeep Hooda through her lawyer seeking compensation of Rs 10 crore.

As mentioned in TOI, Priya has complained to the Range Commissioner of Haryana's Director General of Police, Faridabad and also demanded a public apology. It seems she got in touch with Randeep Hooda via social media. Priya Sharma has been in touch with Randeep's family and told his mother about the scripts she wrote over the years keeping the actor in mind as a potential star. Apparently, his mom asked her to send them to his manager, Panchali Chakraborty and Renuka Pillai, make up artist.

As mentioned in the report, Priya Sharma has sent 1,200 songs and 40 stories to Randeep Hooda, Asha Hooda, Mandeep Hooda, Ajli Hooda, Panchali Choudhary and Renuka Pillai on email and WhatsApp.

Today, August 20, is Randeep’s birthday. On his special day, the star has shared a goofy selfie from the sets. He revealed that he is having a working birthday. ‘He wrote, ‘Thank you for all your wishes! It’s all work (play) this Birthday 😂😎🙏”.

Randeep Hooda is known for his work in films like Sarbjit, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai and others. was seen in Netflix’s Extraction with Chris Hemsworth.