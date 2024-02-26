Home

Randeep Hooda Pays Tribute To Veer Savarkar Ahead of His Biopic Release, ‘Tried Locking Myself In Jail…’

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda recently shared a string of pictures from Veer Savarkar's Jail. For the unversed, Hooda is all set to release his upcoming biopic film based on V.D Savarkar's legacy.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has been making headlines since he visited the Kalapani Jail, Port Blair located in the islands of Andaman and Nicobar. Randeep is all set to release his upcoming movie based on the biopic of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar which is expected to release in March 2024. On Monday, Randeep Hooda in his latest Instagram post shared the pictures where the freedom fighter V.D Savarkar had stayed. In the string of images shared by the actor, showed Randeep Hooda embracing his moment in the Kalapani Jail. Read along.

Randeep Hooda Visits V.D Savarkar’s Kalapani Jail- See Pics

Randeep Hooda on his Instagram shared a few pictures of where Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was put in jail. In one of the pictures, the Bollywood actor was seen folding his hands in front of the image of V.D Savarkar. In another picture, Randeep Hooda was seen sitting at the corner of the Kalapani Jail.

Randeep then wrote a descriptive caption where he wrote, “Today is the punyatithi of one of the greatest sons of Bharat Mata. Leader, Fearless Freedom Fighter, Writer, Philosopher & Visionary #SawatantryaVeerSavarkar. A man whose towering intellect and fierce courage scared the British so much that they locked him in this 7 by 11 foot jail in Kalapani for two life times (50 years). During the recce on his biopic, I tried to lock myself inside this cell to feel what he must have gone through. I couldn’t stay locked for even 20 minutes where he was locked for 11 years often in solitary confinement.

Randeep further wrote, “I imagined the unparalleled endurance of #VeerSavarkar who endured the cruelty and inhuman conditions of the imprisonment and yet managed to build and inspire the armed revolution. His perseverance and contribution are unmatchable hence for decades the Anti Indian forces still continue to vilify him….Naman (folding hands emoji) (sic).”

Take a look at Randeep Hooda’s Instagram Post:

About Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Hooda’s Upcoming Biopic Film

Other than Randeep Hooda playing the lead role in the biopic of V.D Savarkar. The film also portrays Bigg Boss 17 fame Ankita Lokhande tagging alongside Randeep Hooda in the film. Helmed and co-written by Randeep Hooda himself. Based on the title of the film, it can be understood that the biopic film will be portraying the life and legacy of the freedom fighter V.D Savarkar. The highly anticipated film is being produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films.

Stay tuned for more updates on Randeep Hooda’s upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar!

