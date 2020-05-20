The fans can vouch how hard Extraction actor, Randeep Hooda, had worked to step into the shoes of his challenging character character Sarbjit Singh, in Omung Kumar-directorial Sarbjit. As the critically-acclaimed 2016 film clocked four years on Wednesday, Randeep treated fans to an early Thursday throwback and shareed monochromic selfie of his major transformation from the sets back then. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, May 11: Sooryavanshi, Coolie No. 1 And 3 More Big Films to Release on Diwali? Hear From Experts

Taking to his Instagram handle, Randeep shared the picture featuring his bony self, with dishevelled long beard, unkept hair, parched lips, wounds on body and a grim expression. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror back then, Randeep had shared, "I was a muscular 94 kg at the time and while it's easy to burn fat, it's hard to lose muscle. I was expecting to shoot the portions when Sarabjit was a pahalwan in his village and then slowly shed weight. The decision came as a shock and led to a period of physical and mental torture."

Giving fans a glimpse of the BTS picture, Randeep captioned the picture, "Almost took the life outta me .. #4yearsofsarbjit #sarbjit (sic)."

Sarbjit, directed by Omung Kumar, was a biopic of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian man who crossed over into Pakistan by mistake and paid for it with his life. The touching story made international headlines and was made into a film starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Randeep Hooda, Richa Chadha and Darshan Kumar.

Sarabjit Singh was captured by Pakistan and put in jail, labelled as a spy. One of his sisters, Dalbir Kaur (Aishwarya in the film), fought for his release all her life. Sarabjit Singh was almost released but died in a Pakistani jail after he was reportedly attacked by other inmates.

Recently, Netflix film Extraction showed actor Randeep Hooda in a new avatar. After playing grey characters in most of his films, the actor appeared in a full-fledged action role for the first time and was seen as a gun-toting assassin alongside Chris Hemsworth. Now, in his upcoming film opposite Salman Khan, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Randeep is looking forward to roasting the same action image that he has built with Extraction.