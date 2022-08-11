Randeep Hooda Shares Throwback Pic With Sarabjit’s Sister: Randeep Hooda shared a throwback picture with an emotional caption on his Instagram handle. Randeep, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, dropped a photo of himself with late Dalbir Kaur and his sister Anjali. Dalbir was the sister of late Sarbjit Singh was sentenced to death by a Pakistani court for alleged terrorism and espionage. Dalbir started a her struggle to bring her brother back to India. Sarbjit died in 2013 after being attacked by his prison inmates in Pakistan. Randeep had portrayed Sarbjit in the 2016 film of the same name while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan essayed Dalbir Kaur. Randep was pronounced Dalbir’s brother as the latter was elated to see his depiction in the movie.

Check out Randeep Hooda’s Instagram post:

Randeep took to his Imstagram handle and captioned his post as, “When one leaves you realise the preciousness of the other .. aapki raakhi ka mahatva aur bhi ubhar ke saamne aaya hai Dalbir ji .. aap jahan bhi hain mujhe yakeen hai ke aapka aashirvaad mere upar bana rahega (The significance of your rakhi has surfaced more prominently now Dalbir Ji. I have faith that wherever you are, your blessings will always be with me).” to Anjali.. I love you and I’m with you through thick and thin 🥰🥰🤗🤗 #happyrakshabandhan #rakshabandhan.” Anjali replied by posting her comment and wrote, “Love you too bro.”