Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is getting praised for his Hollywood debut with Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction which is being loved by one and all and has recieved positive reviews. However, along with entertaining fans, he is also advising them about COVID-19 through Extraction. He shared a photo from the movie and advised everyone to stay indoors.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Randeeo wrote, ""Only if this boy hadn't stepped out! Don't step out or…. #Extraction #Lockdown" The still shows Randeep rescuing a teenage boy, in what appears to be an intricate action scene from the movie.

Speaking about the film, Randeep told IANS in an earlier interview, “I was glad to get the movie on two to three levels. I got to feature as the first Indian male actor doing action in a Hollywood film. Breaking the stereotypes of IT professionals, millionaires or comic relief in a film. It was great that I was able to break that barrier.”

He had continued: “I haven’t done hand to hand action much. I have an action image but haven’t done much action (on screen). So, this was a new thing. It was a new territory for me as an actor, to be able to use other factors as an actor and not just drama, and to be able to use my body and to be able to learn new things. I really enjoyed it… And feeling safe while doing it because they were so well prepared. I was elated and grateful that I got to do this part.”