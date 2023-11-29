Home

Randeep Hooda Ties Knot In Manipuri Style With Lin Laishram, Watch Video

Randeep Hooda and Lin had their wedding ceremony in Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal. The duo planned to get married according to Meitei customs: Watch video

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and model Lin Laishram tied the knot on November 29, 2023, in Imphal, Manipur. Randeep talked about his love journey and how he’s looking forward to experiencing his bride’s traditions ahead of his wedding on Wednesday. The groom arrived at the wedding venue, dressed in traditional Manipuri attire. Friends and family members of the couple were also seen congratulating them at their ceremony.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s Wedding- Watch Video

Randeep Hooda and Lin had their wedding ceremony in Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal. The duo planned to get married according to Meitei customs. The first looks of Randeep’s wedding has been posted on social media. Watch video:

The actor was seen dressed in white traditional Manipuri attire and looked flawless as a Manipuri groom as he was seen gathered around his family and close relations.

In the extended clip from the wedding ceremony bride Lin Laishram looked gorgeous in a traditional Manipuri bridal dress, donning the Potloi, also known as Polloi, an astounding cylindrical skirt composed of durable fabric material and supported with the help of bamboo. Her family members and friends were seen accompanying her. Lin was seen doing custom celebrations, along with the priest helping them with the rituals while smiling at Randeep during the wedding.

Randeep Hooda Opens Up About His Wedding

When asked about exchanging vows, Randeep Hooda previously stated that he wants to marry Lin Laishram in a Manipuri traditional wedding. “It feels very good,” he said. I believed it was only appropriate to come and marry in the bride’s custom. I’ve heard that in Meitei love marriages, the groom must sit for an extended period of time. That’s something, but I’m more excited about the ceremony and traditions. I wish to learn about the culture of my life mate. That is why I have come.”

The actor went on to say that he just has two wishes as he enters a new period of his life plenty of children and abundance. He said, “We’ve been talking about Manipuri culture for a long time, I’m hoping for a bright future full of children and plenty. I adore how we’re expanding our friendship and becoming family.”

Randeep also explained how he and Lin met. He said, “We’ve known one other for a long time since we met, we’ve had a great friendship, we met through Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group, Motley.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.