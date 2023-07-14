Home

Randeep Hooda Visits Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Smarak, Says ‘Veer Savarkar Changed my Life’

Randeep Hooda recently visited Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Smarak to honour the Indian independence revolutionary at his memorial.

Randeep Hooda Visits Savarkar Smarak: Randeep Hooda is all geared up for his epic drama based on the life of Indian revolutionary Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Randeep has also made his directorial debut with the period drama inspired by the true events of Indian independence struggle. The actor went through her drastic physical transformation to play the character of the freedom fighter in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Smarak. He recently also visited the Savarkar Smarak to pay respect to Indian independence activist and politician. The Swatantrya Veer Savarkar actor spoke about his experiences while making the film and in today’s time what relevance it has especially among the youth.

CHECK OUT RANDEEP HOODA’S VIRAL POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

RANDEEP HOODA OPENS UP ON HIS RESEARCH FOR SWANTANTRYA VEER SAVARKAR

Randeep, in an interaction with Hindustan Post said, “Is film ko leke maine bohot adhyayan kiya, bohot kitabe padhi. History k liye kaha jata hai, Victorious writes the history. Maine unke videos dekhe aur kitabe padhi jo khud unhone likhi thi. Unhone bohot life me takleef uthai, unki veshbhusha unki physicality pe dhyan diya taaki logo ko lage ki Randeep Hooda nahi, Veer Savarkar hai. Iske liye weight loss, dieting, bhookha marna, pata nahi kya kya karna pada (I did a lot of deep research on Veer Savarkar’s life for this film. It is said that victorious writes the history. I read books written by him and watched videos about him. I paid attention to his physicality, he had endured a lot in life. I wanted to make sure that people feel that it is not Randeep Hooda but Veer Savarkar. For that I had to go through, weight loss, dieting and almost starve to death).

RANDEEP HOODA FEELS YOUTH MUST LEARN MORE ABOUT VEER SAVARKAR

The actor stated that the youth doesn’t know about Savarkar. He opined, “Yuva peedhi ko unke baare me pata hi nahi, to pehli to meri koshish ye rahegi ki yuva peedhi ko unke baare me bataya jaaye. Agar Yuva peedhi ki language me baat karu to vo kitne cool the, unki zindagi se unko prerna mile, unke khayalo se, unke jeevan se wo inspire ho, desh k liye mar mitne k liye (Youth knows nothing about Veer Savarkar, so my efforts will be towards educating the younger generation about his life. Speaking in terms of the youngsters, they need to know that how cool Savarkar was, they can take inspiration from his life towards selflessly serving the motherland).

RANDEEP HOODA SAYS VEER SAVARKAR INSPIRED MANY INDIAN REVOLUTIONARIES

Randeep also pointed out, “Veer Savarkar changed the perspective of people and brought change. 1857 revolt was first called sepoy mutiny, but Savarkar called it India’s first war for independence in his book. The first book got banned in the country. Many revolutionaries took inspiration from that book and then dedicated their lives towards the nation. Speaking about his visit to Savarkar Smarak, he told, “I really liked visiting this place. More people should know about it.”

