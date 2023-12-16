Home

Randeep Hooda’s Priceless Reaction to See Wifey Lin Before Reception is TOO CUTE to be Missed, Watch

A video from Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram wedding reception has been making round on the internet. The groom's reaction on seeing his bride in beautiful red saree is all about love - Watch!!

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram recently got married in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal, Manipur. The couple then held a luxurious wedding reception in Mumbai for their Bollywood acquaintances. The bride and groom’s pictures from the reception surfaced on social media. The newlyweds looked happy and in love in the viral photos and videos. However, the latest video of Randeep catching a quick glimpse of his dulhan before the wedding reception is too cute to be missed!

Randeep-Lin’s Unseen Video From Wedding Reception

In the viral video, Lin Laishram was getting ready for her post-wedding ceremony in a beautiful red saree when Randeep entered to surprise her. She accentuated her bridal glow with diamond jewellery. Randeep Hooda, on the other hand, looked as handsome as ever in his all-black attire. Lin exclaimed, “I didn’t expect you to come.” The groom was awestruck as soon as he laid his eyes on his ladylove. He quickly planted a kiss on her cheek and the duo reddened evidently.

WATCH The Groom’s Priceless Reaction:

#WATCH | Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai on 11th December, days after they tied the knot in Imphal, Manipur in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony. Glimpses from their reception and preparations. (Video: Randeep Hooda’s team) pic.twitter.com/LaWYneqUhM — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

The video surfaced on social media and garnered numerous likes and comments from their fans and followers. An admirer referred to them as a ‘lovely couple,’ and we couldn’t agree more. Others expressed their affection by dropping red heart emojis on the video.

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram’s Reception Photos

Bollywood’s elite turned up to celebrate the union with the newlyweds. Randeep and Lin made sure their ‘babies’ weren’t overlooked on this important day. Hooda made sure his horses weren’t overlooked on his big day. The pair shared photos of their ponies on Instagram and captioned it, ” The One with the babies 🐎♾️♥️ #Colossus (black🐴) #Cupa (grey🐴) #DeepLinLove #TogetherForever #WeddingReception (sic).”

Randeep-Lin Pose With Their Horses:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

Randeep and Lin posed with a white horse in the first photo. The couple exuded nothing but royal vibes in their reception pictures. We got a peek at their second horse in the following photo. The horses reside at the Mumbai Turf Club stable, per the Instagram post.

