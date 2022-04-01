Mumbai: In a recent interview during the promotions of Sharmaji Namkeen, actor Ranbir Kapoor revealed that his uncle, Kareena Kapoor’s Randhir Kapoor is suffering from dementia and is at its early stage. Fans and well-wishers of the veteran actor were left in worry. However, speaking to E-Times, Randhir Kapoor cleared the air and revealed that he doesn’t have dementia and is fine. He said, “Aisa kuch nahi hua. (Nothing of that sort happened) Not at all. I am perfectly fine. I just had COVID sometime ago (in April 2021).” When asked about Ranbir Kapoor’s claims, he answered, “Ranbir ki marzi, he is entitled to say what he wants.”Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Have a Grand Engagement Ceremony Next Month - Check Deets Inside

Ranbir spoke to a publication about his father's last film Sharmaji Namkeen where he had said his uncle has dementia. He told NDTV, "My uncle Randhir Kapoor, who is going through an early stage of dementia, and he came to me after the film, said, 'Tell dad that he is amazing, and where is he, let's call him'. Art crosses boundaries of medical conditions… And a good piece of storytelling really embodies that."

When asked Randhir whether he asked for Rishi Kapoor, he refused and said, "I never said that. I am alright. In fact, I have just returned from Goa with Rahul Rawail. We were there at the Goa festival."

Meanwhile, Sharmaji Namkeen is trending on Amazon Prime Video. India.com has rated with 3.5 stars. It is directed by Hitesh Bhatia, also stars Paresh Rawal, who took over the role of Kapoor following his tragic demise. For the first time ever in Hindi cinema, two of the country’s most talented performers share the screen as a single figure.