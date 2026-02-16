Home

Randhir Kapoor once admitted drinking led to marital issues with Babita, struggled raising Kareena-Karisma Kapoor: Was a terrible man…

Randhir Kapoor once admitted drinking led to marital issues with Babita, struggled raising Kareena-Karisma Kapoor: ‘Was a terrible man…’

Randhir Kapoor once admitted that his drinking issues led to marital problems, with Babita, struggled to raise Kareena and Karisma Kapoor. Read inside.

Randhir Kapoor once admitted drinking led to marital issues with Babita, struggled to raise Kareena-Karisma Kapoor

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, where it’s usually the picture-perfect life of celebrities that comes to the forefront, there is a lot that happens that doesn’t meet the eye. One such similar situation was with Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, besides making headlines for his film, his personal life also went through some high and lows. Over the years, the actor has spoken candidly about the ups and downs, from professional setbacks to marital struggles. In an old interview, Randhir reflected on the challenges in his marriage with Babita, admitting his shortcomings and revealing how financial responsibilities weighed heavily on him during his peak years in the industry.

Randhir Kapoor on marriage troubles

Opening up about the marital struggles with Babita, Randhir admitted that his habits played a major role in the separation. Speaking about their marriage, he confessed, “She found that I was a terrible man who drank a lot and came home late, which was something she didn’t like. And I didn’t want to live the way she wanted, and she couldn’t accept me as I am, though it was a love marriage. So it’s okay.”

The couple tied the knot on November 6, 1971, after a period of courtship and later welcomed two daughters, Karisma Kapoor in 1974 and Kareena Kapoor in 1980. However, ongoing differences eventually led to their separation in 1988, with Babita moving out with their daughters. After living apart for over three decades, the two reunited under the same roof in 2023, marking a quiet reconciliation.

Financial pressure during peak career

In another interview, Randhir spoke about the financial strain he faced while managing household expenses through his film earnings alone. Comparing his era with today’s generation of actors, he said, “Today’s stars have become very choosy. They just do one film a year. That is because they also earn from endorsements, events and other avenues. We worked really hard to earn money. The tuition fees of my children, my electricity bills, Babita ke kharche (Babita’s expenses), my Scotch, were all paid from the money that I earned from acting in films.”

Career slowdown and personal setbacks

Randhir Kapoor, celebrated for films such as Haath Ki Safai, Jawani Diwani, Biwi O Biwi, and Hamrahi, stepped away from acting relatively early in his career. While several factors contributed to his professional decline, it was his drinking habit that played the major role.

