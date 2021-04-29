Mumbai: Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has been tested positive for coronavirus. The 74-year-old actor has now been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Hospital’s CEO and Executive Director Dr Santosh Shetty issued a statement and confirmed the news. “Veteran Actor Shri Randhir Kapoor is admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital Mumbai for Covid 19 Treatment last night. His condition remains Stable,” the statement read. More details about his health update are awaited. Also Read - Randhir Kapoor on Rajiv Kapoor's Property Settlement: Trying to Trace His Divorce Papers

Earlier this month, Bombay high court sought an undertaking from Randhir and his sister Rima regarding the divorce decree of their late brother Rajiv Kapoor. Talking about the same, Randhir said the divorce papers are needed in order to get probate made. "My brother is divorced. I have got to get the probate made. For that, I need his divorce papers. He used to stay in Pune and here. I can't find it and I am tracing it. I have put a tracer on it and people are working on it. I don't know where he has kept it. He is not here," Randhir said.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the Bollywood industry hard. In March this year, Randhir's nephew Ranbir Kapoor had tested positive for coronavirus. Apart from Ranbir, Alia Bhatt, Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif were also found coronavirus positive earlier.

Randhir Kapoor is known for his performances in films such as Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Jeet, Jawani Diwani, Lafange, Raampur Ka Lakshman Haath Ki Safai.