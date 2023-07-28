Home

Entertainment

Randy Meisner Death: Co-Founder of Rock Band Eagles, And ‘Take It To The Limit’ Singer Dies at 77

Randy Meisner Death: Co-Founder of Rock Band Eagles, And ‘Take It To The Limit’ Singer Dies at 77

Randy Meisner Death: The co-founder of Rock band Eagles and 'Take It To The Limit' singer passed away at 77 in Los Angeles.

Randy Meisner Death: Co-Founder of Rock Band Eagles, And 'Take It To The Limit' Singer Dies at 77

Randy Meisner Death: Randy Meisner who founded the Rock band Eagles and sung the iconic track Take It To The Limit passed away at the age of 77. The veteran singer died on July 26, 2023 in Los Angeles due to complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), as reported by Eagles band portal. Meisner left a lasting impression among music lovers as he added high harmonies to such favorites as Take It Easy and The Best of My Love. The late musician had experienced numerous afflictions in recent years and personal tragedy in 2016 when his wife, Lana Rae Meisner, accidentally shot herself and died.

RANDY MEISNER DIES DUE TO CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE

Eagles wrote in its portal, “The Eagles are sad to report that founding member, bassist, and vocalist, Randy Meisner, passed away last night (July 26) in Los Angeles at age 77, due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease (COPD). As the original bass player for the pioneering country-rock group, Poco, Randy was at the forefront of the musical revolution that began in Los Angeles, in the late 1960s. In 1971, Randy, along with Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Bernie Leadon, formed the Eagles and contributed to the band’s albums, Eagles, Desperado, On The Border, One of These Nights, and Hotel California. He was inducted with the Eagles into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. ‘Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, Take It to the Limit,’ said the Eagles. Prior to Poco, he was bassist and vocalist with Rick Nelson’s Stone Canyon Band. Randy was born on March 8, 1946, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Funeral arrangements are pending.”

You may like to read

May the departed soul rest in peace.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES