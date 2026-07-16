Rang De Basanti actor Atul Kulkarni joins Sonam Wangchuk’s protest with one day hunger strike: ‘Connect with pain…’

Actor Atul Kulkarni has extended his support to educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk by observing a one-day hunger strike. Calling for dialogue instead of silence, the actor urged the government to engage with Wangchuk as his protest continues to draw nationwide attention.

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Atul Kulkarni to observe one-day hunger strike in support of Sonam Wangchuk's protest (PC: Instagram)

When public figures step forward in support of a cause, it often brings fresh attention to an issue that may otherwise remain confined to headlines. That is exactly what happened after actor Atul Kulkarni announced that he would observe a one-day hunger strike in solidarity with educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. While the actor’s decision has sparked conversations across social media, it has also renewed focus on Wangchuk’s ongoing protest and the demands behind it. Here’s what Atul Kulkarni said, why he chose to fast, and what the protest is about.

Atul Kulkarni observes one-day fast in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk

Known for his performances in films such as Rang De Basanti, Atul Kulkarni announced that he would observe a one-day hunger strike on July 16, 2026, in support of Sonam Wangchuk. In a video message shared online, the actor said he wanted to stand with Wangchuk and everyone participating in the peaceful protest. Atul Kulkarni shared a video on his Instagram handle with caption, “Dialogue is the Soul of Democracy.

संवाद प्रजातंत्र की आत्मा है।

#DardSeDardKaRishta”

In the video, he said, “Tomorrow, on July 16, I will be observing a one-day hunger strike from my own home. There are two reasons behind this fast. Firstly, I want to connect with the pain that Sonam ji and his associates are going through. Secondly, I want to request our government to show its sensitivity towards the matter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atul Kulkarni (@atulkulkarni_official)

He appealed to the Central Government to begin a conversation with Wangchuk, stressing that dialogue is the best way to resolve differences. He also encouraged citizens to support peaceful and democratic discussions around the issue.

Why is Sonam Wangchuk protesting?

Sonam Wangchuk, an engineer, education reformer and environmentalist, is currently on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. His protest is linked to alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and includes demands for accountability and action. As the fast entered its third week, concerns over his health have continued to grow.

According to reports, Wangchuk has maintained that he will continue the protest until there is meaningful engagement with the government. The movement has attracted support from students, academics, social activists, and several public personalities from across the country.

Growing support from public figures

Atul Kulkarni is among the latest well-known personalities to publicly back Wangchuk’s protest. Bollywood and television personalities including Naseeruddin Shah, Zeenat Aman, Swara Bhasker, Abhay Deol, Omi Vaidya, and Raghu Ram have also urged him to end his hunger strike. His decision to fast for a day has brought renewed public attention to the ongoing movement and the call for dialogue.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has directed authorities to regularly monitor Wangchuk’s health during his hunger strike, highlighting the importance of ensuring his well-being while the protest continues.