Rang De Leaked Online: Telugu film Rang De, starring Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh has hit the screens today. Directed by Venky Atluri, it’s a rom-com in which Nithiin and Keerthy play neighbors-turned-couple. The film has received good reviews from both the audience and the critics, and it’s up for a good start at the Box Office. Also Read - Saina Movie Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Rang De shows Nithiin in the role of Arjun, and Keerthy as Anu. Arjun’s parents have always been comparing him to Anu since childhood and that creates a deep sense of hatred in his heart for the girl. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the two get married and find it hard to be with each other. While there’s a good buzz around the film, the makers seem to be in for a disappointment as the film has become the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, and movierulz among others. Rang De has been leaked online on day 1 of its release in India in full HD quality. The leak is an issue of concern for the makers as it may affect the Box Office collection. Also Read - Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 1 Hindi Dubbed Leaked Online For Full HD Available, Free Download Online on Tamilrockers, Other Torrent Sites

This is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Godzilla vs. Kong, Mumbai Saaga, Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram, The Priest, Roohi, Bombay Begums, Lahore Confidential, Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK, Laxmii, Ashram 2, Ludo, Chhalaang, Dark, Rasbhari, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok, Aarya, Penguin, Gulabo Sitabo, Chintu Ka Birthday, Choked, Ratkanchal, Ghoomketu, Betaal, Illegal, Family Man, The Raikar Case, Hundred, Extraction, Hasmukh, Money Heist, The Lion King, Frozen 2 among others became the target of the piracy sites. Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens. (Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form). Also Read - Godzilla vs. Kong Hindi Dubbed Leaked Online For Full HD Available, Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites