Vineet Singh in The Weekend Interview: Actor Vineet Singh says his performance in ZEE 5’s show Rangbaaz has impressed the audience globally and he’s getting appreciatory messages from all over the world. The actor says he is in a privileged position today where he can shut the rest of the work to focus on one project for a few months. “I am grateful for that position in my life and career today. Maze ke liye barsaat me bheegna aur majburi me bheegne me antar hota hai. Ek kaam ka na milna aur uska ehsaas, and apni marzi se kaam par focus karna, ye ek acha ehsaas hai. Maine vo din dekhein hain jab mere paas kaam nahi hota tha…” he says in an exclusive interview with india.com and Zee media.Also Read - Naga Chaitanya in The Weekend Interview: Negativity Around Laal Singh Chaddha Will be Erased Once... | Exclusive

Vineet adds that he only wants to do good work in the industry. He says this is the third season in a successful franchise and he knew that it was going to be loved by the audience. For him, there’s only truth and honesty in any script that attracts him to a certain character. Also Read - The Weekend Interview: Ajay Devgn on Not Doing 'Vulgar Films', Runway 34 And Teaming up With Kajol | Exclusive

Vineet Singh, who found his big fame from Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur, says people appreciated him a lot after the film but he never got any work. It was only after his 2017 film Mukkabaaz was released that he started getting more offers and things changed for him. The actor also reveals that he and his sister wrote the story of Mukkabaaz and they went to the production houses with one condition at hand: that the hero will be Vineet. After facing rejections, they found Kashyap, Aanand L Rai and others who readily invested in him both as the writer and the actor. Watch the full interview here: Also Read - 'We Weren't Even Part of Hoardings,' Sushmita Sen on Being a Bollywood Heroine From '90s - The Weekend Interview | Exclusive

Rangbaaz 3 is currently streaming on ZEE 5. The show is based on gangster turned politician Mohammad Shahabuddin. Vineet plays the role of Harun Shah Ali Baig in the show, the Baahubali of Dhiwan in Bihar.