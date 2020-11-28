After the Bombay High court announced its decision in Kangana Ranaut’s favor in her fight with BMC, who demolished her property at Pali Hill, Mumbai, her sister Rangoli Chandel took to social media to slam actors Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker for mocking their demolished house and calling the demolition legal. Rangoli mentioned that she wants to drag them to the court for the same. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Hrithik Roshan After BMC Mayor Calls Her 'Do Takke Ke Log'

Rangoli captioned the post: "Here's an important announcement, some people tried to spread misinformation during illegal demolition of our property at Pali hill…. please be ware of such anti social elements … I will keep informing you all about such shameless fellows in future as well !!"

In the post she wrote: "One thing I can't ignore and want to say – when we were going through the most difficult time as a family I was deeply hurt to see B grade actors like Swara and Taapsee mocked and laughed at Kangana's demolished house. They even went on to call the demolition legal. I can actually drag them to court but Kangana does not want any action against them. People please watch out for these frustrated, jealous and simply B-grade women, don't believe anything they endorse about Kangana".

The Bombay High Court has quashed the demolition notice and added that the Queen actor may take steps to make her property habitable and to regularise the same.

Kangana Ranaut also thanked her supporters for being with her and not only this, she acknowledged her haters who laughed at her broken dreams. Kangana wrote: “When individual stands against the government and wins, it’s not the victory of the individual but it’s the victory of the democracy. Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams. Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO.”

Meanwhile, Kangana is currently in Hyderabad where she is shooting for her upcoming film Thalaivi. The film is a bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa.