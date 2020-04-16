The Twitter account of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has been suspended due to violating Twitter guidelines. Reports suggest that her account was suspended after she posted controversial and communal tweets related to the recent Moradabad stone pelting incident. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, March 23: Rangoli Chandel Wishes 'Chotu' Kangana Ranaut on Her 33rd Birthday With a Cute Throwback Picture From Childhood

Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel are known for not mincing words and staring unfiltered truth. Rangoli has always been very verbal about her opinions on Twitter, and has raised many valid points. Also Read - Rangoli Chandel Thanks 'Corona Fellow' For Reuniting 'Maasi' Kangana Ranaut And 'Prithu', Pictures From Manali go Viral

However, Twitter recently blocked her account over some remarks made about breach of lockdown and spread of COVID 19. In a statement over action taken, Rangoli said, ” Twitter is an American platform absolutely biased and anti India, you can make fun of Hindu Gods call Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists but if you say anything about people pelting stones on health workers and Police forces they suspend your account, I have no desire of empowering any such platforms with my perspective and honest opinions, so I am not reviving my account, I was my sisters spokes person now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out , a biased platform can be easily avoided.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Shares Throwback Photo From Her Old Photoshoot, Fans Call Them Twins

Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan revealed that she had reported Rangoli’s account for spreading fake news and thanked Twitter for suspending the same. She tweeted, “Thank you

@Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for suspending this account. I reported this because she targeted a specific community and called for them to be shot along with liberal media and compared herself to the Nazis.”

Filmmaker Reema Kagti had also reported Rangoli’s account.