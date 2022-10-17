MeToo on Sajid Khan: Ever since filmmaker Sajid Khan has become one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 16, the controversies surrounded by him have only increased. The models and actresses who have accused Sajid of sexual harassment asked the makers of Bigg Boss 16 to remove the Humshakals director from the popular reality show. Apart from these, there are fresh statements coming on the internet by other actresses who have come up stronger to raise their voices against Sajid Khan. The latest one to accuse Sajid is Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee, who revealed shocking experience with Sajid when they met for the first time.Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Did Salman Khan Hint at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Wedding on 'Shanivaar Ka Vaar'? - Watch

Rani Chatterjee in an interview with AajTak revealed that Sajid had asked to meet him at his home alone when he offered her song named Dhokha Dhokha. The actress said when she went to Sajid's house, he told her that he would cast her for a song named Dhokha Dhokha, for which he would like to see her legs since she would have to wear a short lehenga in the song. When she showed her legs till knees, Sajid asked her breast size and the frequency of her intercourse. Rani concluded that before she ran away from there, Sajid even tried to touch her inappropriately.

Rani Chatterjee revealed that she understand other women's pain who have accused Sajid of sexual harassment. Now, since he is been allowed to be part of Bigg Boss, Rani thought to open up against him.

Sajid Khan has been accused of sexual misconduct by many actresses including Mandana Karimi, Aahana Kumra, Kanishka Soni, and Sherlyn Chopra. He has been accused of sexual assault allegations which include flashing his private parts at parties, asking actresses to send him their nude pictures as part of the casting process and watching porn in front of women.