Rani Mukerji compares working with Salman Khan to Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan, calls it a 360-degree turn: ‘Very casual about…’

In the ever-revolving world of cinema, many actors come and go, while others slowly fade with time. Yet, there are a rare few whose charisma and stardom remain unmatched, continuing to resonate with generations of audiences. A similar case is that of Bollywood’s three Khans, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan. With towering personas and massive fan followings, the superstar trio has ruled the Hindi film industry for over three decades. While many actors have collaborated with one or two of them, very few can claim to have worked with all three. Actor Rani Mukerji is among those rare names who have shared screen space with each of the Khans and delivered memorable performances over the years. Recently speaking about the same, the actress opened up about her experience of working with Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan, comparing their approaches to their craft and revealing what makes each of them stand apart.

Rani on working with Aamir Khan

Speaking about sharing screen with Aamir Khan in the 1998 film Ghulam, Rani Mukerji said, “When I met Aamir and saw him work in Ghulam, it was incredible. I had watched him in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak as a young girl and had a huge crush on him. He was so cute in QSQT. I think I crushed on Juhi equally.”

She further revealed how his dedication influenced her in her early days. “When I was signed for Ghulam, I remember thinking, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to work with such a big star.’ But what struck me most was the dedication he brought to every shot, the sensitivity, the seriousness, and how much of himself he gave to the performance. These were my early days in the industry, and I imbibed all of that.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s gentle and supportive nature

Rani then spoke about Shah Rukh Khan, her co-star in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Chalte Chalte. She recalled, “After that, I worked with Shah Rukh. I had seen him in DDLJ as a young girl. It released in 1995, the same year I was shooting my first film, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. Working with these two mega stars felt surreal.”

She further added, “Shah Rukh comes with this gentle, sensitive energy. He treated me like a baby, I was barely 18 when I worked with him, and he still calls me ‘baby’ to this day. Like Aamir, Shah Rukh is extremely focused on giving his best shot. They were like my teachers on set.”

Rani also added, “I was fortunate to work with stars who were equally serious about their work.”

Salman Khan was ‘a 360-degree turn.’

However, her experience with Salman Khan stood out as completely different. “When I met Salman, it was a 360-degree turn,” she said.

Explaining further, the actress noted, “His dedication to his craft is very different. He walks in with this swag and a bindas attitude. You might feel like he’s not really ‘there’, but he is absolutely present.”

She continued, “He’s so good-looking that when he walks on set, everyone just looks at him. He’s very casual about his work, but he works incredibly hard. People don’t recognise it because he doesn’t let them into that zone. He’s constantly contributing, talking about the scene, doing something different.”

Three stalwarts, one legacy

Reflecting on all three superstars, Rani concluded, “They are three stalwarts in their own right, and they approach their work very differently. But at the core, all three are equally committed, passionate, and lovable. I love all three of them equally—they each hold a special place in my heart.”

